BRADLEY — The 1948 steam-heat boilers at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will not be fired up this winter for the first time in their 74-year history in the building.

“That is kind of a big thing,” said Chris Hammond, chief school business official. “We just need to abate all the asbestos in that area to be able to get those out of there. Then, we can start utilizing that space as well.”

Hammond updated the BBCHS District 307 School Board on the future of the 1948 boilers during a budget hearing before the Sept. 12 regular board meeting.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

