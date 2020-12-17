BRADLEY — The new semester brings new hope for moving back toward normalcy in the classroom at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
School officials are planning to lengthen class periods from 30 to 40 minutes when students return from winter break Jan. 11. They are also modifying the criteria by which the district would switch to full remote learning.
Superintendent Scott Wakeley said it was important to make an effort to lengthen the school day going into the second semester, and he’s worked with the teachers union and considered parent concerns in making changes.
He noted that, fortunately, cases are not being traced back to the school setting for students or staff; they are mainly tracing back to gatherings with family and friends outside of school.
“Starting on Jan. 11, our intention is to have red and white days, so the students will be in the building every other day, which is more than they are in now, which is good for us,” he said. “It’s good for staff; it’s certainly good for the kids.”
The second semester bell schedule will run from 7:15 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. Student lunches will be served grab-and-go as they leave the building.
The rest of the school day will consist of faculty lunch from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., case management from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m., and intervention from 1:45 to 3:20 p.m.
About 27 percent of the student body plans to continue with fully remote learning in the second semester, or roughly 450 students, Wakeley said.
The school year began with alternating red and white attendance days. Eventually, in-person students were placed on an every-third-day schedule due to concerns over COVID-19 trends in Kankakee County.
During its Monday meeting, the BBCHS school board approved changes for the second semester, including modifications to the COVID-19 metrics evaluation system it adopted in October.
For the second semester, options will include temporary remote learning (substantial virus transmission), alternating red/white days (moderate virus transmission) and all non-remote (minimal virus transmission).
School officials will consider selecting “minimal transmission” status after a full vaccination cycle has been made available to staff. Under this model, all students would be back in the building every day until 1:10 p.m.
Wakeley said he hopes this will happen by March 1.
Based on CDC criteria, “substantial transmission” would be determined if the weekly county case rate is greater than 200 per 100,000 and the weekly test positivity rate is greater than 10 percent, or if those criteria are both showing downward trends.
The switch to remote will only be made if both statistics are considered in the red or if the school cannot be adequately staffed.
Evaluations take place every three weeks.
Additionally, classrooms will be capped at 17 students.
“As we get more vaccinations, we don’t want to pack classrooms with kids,” Wakeley said. “We’re pushing the envelope a little bit getting kids in, but we don’t want to be reckless in the same vein.”
Pre-COVID operations would resume when the vaccine becomes widely available and/or there are no cases over a sustained period, corresponding with Phase 5 of Restore Illinois.
