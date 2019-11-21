BRADLEY — A rumor about a student with a gun in his possession led Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School administrators to send an email to parents and guardians on Tuesday.
Superintendent Scott Wakeley said administrators were made aware of a story circulating on social media about a student escorted out of the building for possession of a gun.
The email was sent to reassure parents and guardians that students and staff were safe.
What really happened, Wakeley said, was a student was suspended and escorted off school property for an unrelated matter.
Wakeley said there also was a special needs student who was talking about guns on Tuesday. The student and his parents met with his social worker and assistant principal to discuss the matter.
“There was never a credible threat. We check on the credibility,” Wakeley said. “I think people were trying to connect the dots, and they were not related.”
In the email, parents were told, “it is our priority to notify parents and families as soon as possible.”
Parents were encouraged to talk with their children about the appropriate use of social media. If there is a social media post that concerns them, students should bring it to the attention of school personnel immediately so it can be addressed and handled properly. Administrators say they will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
