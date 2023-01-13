BBCHS expansion (copy) (copy) (copy)

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students walk along the school's campus.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — Solar power appears to be in the near future for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board approved a letter of intent with a solar power company during its meeting Monday in the school’s boardroom.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said that the letter gives the company, ForeFront Power, of California, permission to start the permitting process with ComEd, which can take four to six months.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you