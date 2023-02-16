George Macias, CEO of MDI Security, holds a replica handgun outside of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on Wednesday as part of a demonstration of Omnilert AI gun detection software, which alerts authorities when a gun is detected through school security cameras.
BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on Wednesday was the site of a demonstration of how artificial-intelligence gun detection software can work in the event a gun is brought to a school campus.
MDI Security, a security system supplier, presented a demonstration of AI gun detection software called Omnilert at around 2 p.m. after students had been dismissed for a half-day.
A handful of local police, school resource officers and school officials attended Wednesday’s demonstration, including from Herscher, Clifton and St. George.
For the demonstration, George Macias, CEO of MDI Security, walked around various areas inside and outside of the school building that are monitored by cameras and pulled a replica handgun from his pocket.
Law enforcement in attendance were notified on their cell phones with an alert and video footage of the location within moments of Macias drawing the fake weapon.
The demonstration was designed to show how fast AI visual gun detection software can work in the event an active shooter becomes present either inside the building or on outside school grounds, according to an Omnilert spokesperson.
Macias, a Clifton native who currently lives in Peotone, said he started MDI Security 15 years ago, beginning with residential and commercial customers.
Now, the company has a nationwide reach, he said.
The company has been providing school security technology, such as camera and alarm systems, for almost the past four years, Macias said.
“I was a coach in the area, so it kind of grew on me with the kids and making sure they are safe,” Macias said. “It’s kind of where it gravitated for me.”
BBCHS Superintendent Matt Vosberg said the district is not committed to buying the software at this time, but it is exploring options.
“Technology always improves, and if that [software] can give us kind of an early alert and help us keep staff and students safe, it’s definitely worth exploring,” he said.
Vosberg also noted that “every moment counts” in a situation where security is threatened at the school.
School shootings are an unfortunate reality in today’s world.
“It’s starting to get closer to home,” Macias noted. “A lot closer than you really think it will be.”
Just this Monday, a gunman killed three Michigan State University students and left five others in critical condition.
Tuesday was the 15th anniversary of a mass shooting that took five lives at Northern Illinois University in 2008.
The first fatal school shooting of 2023 occurred on Jan. 23, when two students were killed and one man was injured at an alternative educational program in Des Moines, Iowa.
According to Education Week, there have been six school shootings this year that resulted in injuries or death, and there have been 150 such shootings since 2018.
There were 51 school shootings with injuries or deaths last year, 35 in 2021, 10 in 2020, and 24 each in 2019 and 2018, Education Week reports.
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
