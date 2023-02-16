BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on Wednesday was the site of a demonstration of how artificial-intelligence gun detection software can work in the event a gun is brought to a school campus.

MDI Security, a security system supplier, presented a demonstration of AI gun detection software called Omnilert at around 2 p.m. after students had been dismissed for a half-day.

A handful of local police, school resource officers and school officials attended Wednesday’s demonstration, including from Herscher, Clifton and St. George.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you