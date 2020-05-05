BRADLEY — After the Illinois State Board of Education changed its mind about graduation ceremonies over the weekend, plans for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s ceremony will go ahead this Wednesday.
The ceremony, modified to follow social distancing guidelines, was initially set to take place Monday and today.
School officials pushed it back to Wednesday in the hopes that ISBE would release new graduation ceremony guidelines. Hundreds of school districts across the state reached out to ISBE last week when State Superintendent Carmen Ayala announced that graduation ceremonies of any kind — even those modified for social distancing — would not be allowed.
On Saturday, ISBE and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that “decisions around whether or not to host safe and socially distanced graduation ceremonies will remain at the discretion of local school boards and superintendents.”
The announcement includes outlines for virtual ceremonies, such as pre-recording commencement speakers and video clips of graduates to broadcast online or congratulating graduates on social media.
Though virtual ceremonies are “strongly encouraged,” the announcement also includes rules for different types of in-person ceremonies, including drive-in or drive-thru ceremonies and socially distanced ceremonies held at school or by visiting students’ homes individually.
Further rules for in-person ceremonies include that person-to-person contact should not be allowed, including shaking hands or handing students their diplomas, and that refreshments and restroom access should not be allowed to prevent areas of congregation. Another rule is that anyone outside of their vehicle must wear a face mask, but students may remove their masks to have individual pictures taken.
BBCHS Superintendent Scott Wakeley said Monday that around 400 students would be participating in Wednesday’s ceremony.
Students will arrive at separate times based on alphabetical order and will enter the school in groups of 10. Students will be distanced 10 feet apart from one another as they wait to hear their names called to walk across the stage.
“It’s exciting, and a little filled with anxiety because we’ve never done it before,” Wakeley said.
A professional video recording of the ceremony will be made available for families to view at a later date, and complimentary portraits of each graduate will be taken.
The ceremony was previously planned to take place over two days, but now it is all scheduled to take place Wednesday. Coordinating vehicles in the parking lot might take a while, but the ceremony itself should move along quickly for graduates, Wakeley said.
“It’s going to be a long day,” he said. “We may start at 9 a.m. and we may end at 9 p.m., but we’re going to get it done. We’re going to stay as long as it’s necessary.”
