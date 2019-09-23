As an Emmy Award winner, producer of hundreds of movies and thousands of commercials, president of Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions and a Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate, Brad Moore has left his mark globally, nationally and locally.
Moore was honored with the 2019 BBCHS Academic Foundation Alumnus of the Year award and took time Friday to speak with BBCHS students in business, finance and entrepreneurial classes.
Moore graduated from BBCHS in 1964. During his high school years, he was student body president, salutatorian, a member of the varsity wrestling and tennis teams and in band.
“What BBCHS teachers taught me has stayed with me all this time,” said Moore. He noted the first year he was eligible for National Honor Society, he wasn’t chosen.
“But I didn’t hold it against my teacher. It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you react to it. I learned from that experience and moved on,” said Moore. “It was the biggest disappointment, but it was the biggest learning lesson.”
After high school, Moore attended and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in English from Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla. He went on to earn a master’s in marketing from Northwestern University and received an honorary doctorate from Southern Nazarene University.
Moore was quick to point out to students, “College isn’t for everyone. As far as a career, keep doing the things you love to do. If you think you want to try it, even for one semester, do it. Find something that fits your goals.”
And while Moore’s goals were never to win awards, he did earn 31 Emmys while at Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions. The most award-winning movie? The 1986 film “Promise,” which received five primetime Emmy Awards, the Peabody Award, Humanitas Prize, Christopher Award and a Golden Globe Award. The movie is still the single most honored program of any kind in U.S. television history.
“At Hallmark Hall of Fame, our goal was to equate the Hallmark name with quality and good taste,” Moore said.
Moore retired from Hallmark Cards Inc. in 2015, where he was president of Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions with offices in Kansas City, Kan., and Los Angeles. In 33 years, he led the development of movies for Hallmark Hall of Fame and commercials that appeared only within those broadcasts.
He also managed all other Hallmark advertising and promotions in the U.S. for 15 years and led Hallmark’s advertising in England, the Netherlands, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand for seven years. Before his work at Hallmark, Moore worked at Proctor and Gamble for 10 years in advertising and brand management.
He and his wife of 51 years, Laura, live in Arizona, and have two children and five grandchildren.
