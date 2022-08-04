BRADLEY — The prospect of placing a referendum on the November ballot to fund $49 million in facilities upgrades at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School remains up in the air as talks continue about the odds voters will pass it.

The BBCHS school board held a special meeting Monday to explore the topic further ahead of its next scheduled regular meeting Aug. 8, when it is slated to possibly bring the matter to a vote.

“Obviously, we have a huge decision to make for our board,” Superintendent Matt Vosberg said. “We have a generational decision around our facilities.”

