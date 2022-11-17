BBCHS expansion (copy) (copy) (copy)

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — The time of year has come for school boards to approve the amount of money their districts will be requesting in taxes from the local community.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 School Board approved the tentative 2022 tax levy request during its meeting Monday in the school’s boardroom.

While the approval of the tentative levy was a routine action, Chief School Business Official Chris Hammond said the 2022 levy year, which represents taxes that will be paid in 2023, is anything but typical.

