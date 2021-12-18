BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Board of Education approved stipends for two assistant strength coaches for each of the three athletic seasons, for a total of six per year, during this week’s meeting.
Adam Vogel, BBCHS strength and conditioning coach, explained the assistants are needed because of the number of students using the weight room and the liability that comes with proper supervision of student-athletes lifting weights.
“I’m the only person that gets a paid stipend after school. We tried to supplement that with interns from Olivet and getting coaches to help, but it’s very hard to keep asking all the time for everyone to volunteer,” Vogel said. “Our kids love being a part of it, so we are just asking for some assistance to have some more paid strength coaches in there.”
The college interns have varying levels of expertise and typically have some level of learning to do before the strength coordinator feels comfortable with them supervising students on lifts, he added.
He said about 300 students use the weight room during the school day for their PE courses, and anywhere from 60 to more than 100 students use the weight room after school between 3 and 6:30 p.m.
Depending on the season, there might be up to 110 students wanting to use the weight room after school. Only 89 are allowed in the room for fire safety, so Vogel said he splits the students up with some doing exercises in the hallways.
“It’s hard for me to be able to be in two places at once,” he said.
The strength coordinator earns $7,436.25 per season, and an assistant strength trainer would earn $4,709.63 per season.
The total cost for two assistant strength trainers for three seasons would be $28,257.78 per year.
“We’ve got a lot of recognition. It’s nationally known,” Vogel said of the school’s strength and conditioning/ weightlifting program. “Our kids have a lot of pride in what they do, and it translates to success in sports and hopefully academically as well.”
Superintendent Matt Vosberg said the BBCHS weightlifting program is “probably one of the best programs in the state, if not the country.”
He recalled hearing evidence of the program’s success while attending one of the school’s volleyball games this fall.
“One of our girls did a really nice spike, and the student section started cheering Adam’s name,” he said. “I’ve never heard that before, the name of the strength and conditioning coach, being chanted at a game.”
Vosberg also noted to have one paid coach working with so many students is “pretty rare.”
The board approved the assistant trainer positions 5-1, with board member Sally Martell voting against it. Board President Justin Caldwell was absent.
Martell asked if the school could consider shortening the amount of time weight training is offered.
Vogel responded that less availability for strength training could translate to more athletic injuries.
“I break it down to dollars, too,” he said. “$30,000 is a lot cheaper than three ACL injuries.”
