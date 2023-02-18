Solar panels (copy)

During Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307's Monday meeting, a vote of 5-2 OK'd an agreement for solar panel usage. 

BRADLEY — Add power generating to the list of activities taking place at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

BBCHS will be partly powered through solar energy and will generate solar energy for the community in the near future now that a solar project has been approved.

The agreement with California-based ForeFront Power is expected to generate $6 million for the district over the course of the 30-year agreement.

