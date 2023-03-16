BBCHS building expansion

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will be getting some long-needed electrical upgrades next summer.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board on Monday approved bids for electrical upgrades to take place in the summer of 2024.

The electrical contractor bid went to Ruder Electric for $1,344,868, and the general trades bid went to Johnson-Downs Construction for $55,000.

