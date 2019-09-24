BRADLEY — The board for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is looking to fill a seat that recently went vacant.
About a month ago, the school advertised in the newspaper for the position. The deadline to apply was more than a week ago.
Tom Cooke, 55, who was appointed to the school board in 2008, said he resigned because his doctor advised he curb some of his activities.
“It’s nothing super-serious,” Cooke said in an interview Monday. “I have served on a lot of community boards. When you add family and church to it, my doctor said I should eliminate some of my extra-curricular things. I have grandkids now and more grandkids are coming. I’m just trying to slow things down.”
His last meeting was Sept. 16, 11 years and a day after he joined the board. He was named the board’s vice president in the spring.
“He’s a tough one to lose,” Superintendent Scott Wakeley said in an interview. “He’s been on the board for a long time. He was a great board member and a strong advocate for the school.”
The board plans to hold a special closed meeting Oct. 7 to interview four applicants for the position, then will make a decision at its Oct. 15 regular meeting.
The four applicants are Shannon LaFrance, Vicky McBurnie, Robert Mason and Jim Patterson, according to the district.
Cooke, owner of Glade Plumbing and Heating Co., was appointed in September 2008, replacing Kevin Baker, then 55, who cited personal reasons for his departure.
Back then, two of Cooke’s three children, Jacob and Lindsay, were students at the high school. Cooke said at the time that he sought the appointment because he already had served as president of the football boosters club.
“I’m involved in school quite a bit,” Cooke said back then. “I’ve come to love the school and wanted to get involved at a different level.”
In Monday’s interview, Cooke said he sees schools as vital to a community.
“Schools can be one of the biggest draws for people to come to a community,” he said. “If schools are appealing and people are excited what’s going on in the schools, that can help in every aspect of a community.”
