Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has adopted a blended learning plan that will have students attending class in-person and remotely on alternating days, as well as a fully remote learning plan the district can implement if needed.
“If we get into a situation where school closure is imminent and required as it was in March, we have updated that remote learning plan,” BBCHS Principal Brian Wright said.
The BBCHS school board approved 2020-21 school year plans Monday, including a calendar that brings students back to school Aug. 19 and dismisses students for summer May 27.
The blended plan splits students into two attendance groups so that only 50 percent will be physically present in the building each day.
Students with last names A — L will attend school on “red days,” and students with last names M — Z will attend school on “white days.” Remote learning will take place for both groups on opposite days.
Students with Individualized Education Plans, 504 Plans and English language learners will be allowed to attend school daily. They would also have an individualized plan in the event remote learning has to resume full-time.
School days will be reduced to five hours, with each class period running a half hour. Zero hour will begin at 7:25 a.m. and seventh hour will end at noon.
In the event of a mandatory school closure, students would continue to attend class remotely following a daily structured schedule. Teachers would continue to record grades and attendance, although students would not be penalized for attendance.
“If they disengage at any point in time, their grade will reflect that,” Wright said.
Breakfast will be served in the morning, and grab-and-go lunches and meals for the following day will be served after school.
Students will have their temperatures checked upon arrival at school, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be sent home after a parent is notified.
“Parents have to partner with us,” Superintendent Scott Wakeley said. “If your kids are sick, they have to stay home. If they have symptoms, they have to stay home.”
Four of the building’s entrances will be used, and markers will be placed to promote social distancing. Students will carry their belongings with them in bookbags instead of using lockers.
Gym lockers are also off limits; students will be encouraged to wear athletic wear to school to participate in physical activities.
When it comes to transportation, buses will be capped at 50 with social distancing suggested and face masks required, per Illinois State Board of Education guidelines. Bus drivers will also sanitize buses between routes.
Additional cleaning efforts will also take place in classrooms and offices, which will be disinfected with the CDC-approved chemical Virex. Classrooms will be provided additional disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers as well.
Wakeley said students with medical issues or extenuating circumstances would be able to choose a fully remote learning schedule, but the district is discouraging that option for those who do not need it.
“School is open and we want kids to be here to the extent that it’s safe for them to be here,” he said.
Tiffany Kohl, director of curriculum and instruction, said she has emphasized with teachers the importance of being able to move nimbly from blended learning to remote learning in the event of another school closure.
“It is true; teachers are going to have to think differently about their pedagogy at this moment,” Kohl said. “The way that they do things every day is kind of flipped upside down.”
Kohl said the district is using CARES Act funds to purchase an online learning platform called Canvas, which is similar to Google Classroom and used at many colleges and universities.
She also said that teachers will not be expected to change the rigor of the curriculum, just their methods of instruction.
“I believe that we can be true to the integrity of the curriculum, but we are all going to have to shift the way that we do things,” she said.
