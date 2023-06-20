BBCHS building expansion

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students walk near the school’s main building.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — Naming school facilities after a person is a big decision, and now a detailed policy is on the books for doing so at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board last week unanimously approved a policy for the naming or renaming of facilities, school areas or programs.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said the district had a general policy on the books for naming facilities, but the updated policy gives more specific guidelines and information.

