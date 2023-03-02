Cheering, singing, dancing and encouraging voices filled the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium Wednesday afternoon for the annual Best Buddies Talent Show.

More than 30 students performed for a full house of more than 500 attendees in the annual show, organized by members of the BBCHS Best Buddies Chapter, a club that pairs students with disabilities with their general education non-disabled peers.

The club has been recognized both on the state and national levels and is one of the largest organizations at BBCHS. 

