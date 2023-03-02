...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Rain changing to heavy wet snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions are most likely to impact the afternoon and evening
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour
are possible Friday afternoon with a narrow zone which will
allow snow to accumulate on most road surfaces. Additionally,
the heavy, wet nature of snow combined with the strong winds
will lead to a potential for scattered power outages where the
heaviest snow falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School student Derek Otero performs "Talking to the Moon" by Bruno Mars on the auditorium stage as a hundreds of students wave phone lights in support Wednesday during the Best Buddies Talent Show.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School student Sadie O'Meara, center, dances with her buddies to "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction on the auditorium stage Wednesday during the Best Buddies Talent Show.
Cheering, singing, dancing and encouraging voices filled the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium Wednesday afternoon for the annual Best Buddies Talent Show.
More than 30 students performed for a full house of more than 500 attendees in the annual show, organized by members of the BBCHS Best Buddies Chapter, a club that pairs students with disabilities with their general education non-disabled peers.
The club has been recognized both on the state and national levels and is one of the largest organizations at BBCHS.
The event wrapped up with a presentation on inclusion as the student body celebrates national Spread the Word Week, a campaign partnering with the Special Olympics and Best Buddies to call on everyone to make their pledge to take action for inclusion in their school, community or workplace.
