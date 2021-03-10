BRADLEY — Students have returned to full five-day weeks of in-person learning at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
About 1,250 students were in attendance in the building starting Monday, while about 450 that opted to be fully remote before the semester began remained at home.
The school day was lengthened this semester as well, with hours from 8 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. These hours are set to remain for the rest of the school year.
In-person students were previously on an every-other-day schedule. Now, the “red” and “white” attendance groups have been combined so that all in-person students are in the building Monday through Friday.
At different points throughout the school year, the school has also shifted through every-third-day and all-remote schedules.
Superintendent Scott Wakeley said that just over 80 percent of teachers and staff were vaccinated for COVID-19 at the school’s closed-pod vaccination site offered through the Kankakee County Health Department.
Others decided to get vaccinated after the fact and have gone to get shots on their own, he said.
In an initial survey, only about 60 percent of teachers and staff said they planned to get vaccinated.
Principal Brian Wright said during a Monday evening school board meeting that there was a sense of excitement but also nervousness on the first day of the new schedule.
“It’s been 51 weeks since BBCHS hallways and classrooms have been normal,” he said. “Today did not take us back to normalcy, but it did take us one step closer to that goal.”
With more students now in the building, maintaining 6-foot social distance is done whenever possible but not guaranteed.
Mask-wearing and staying home when sick are still required, and close-contact and quarantine protocols remain in place.
Wright said he was happy to see some friends reunited Monday. In one instance, two students were “overjoyed” to see each other for the first time in almost a year, as they had been placed in opposite attendance groups.
“It wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies,” he noted. “There was some anxiety from some students.”
Wright said he expects students will talk to their families about how the first day went, and they will be able to switch to remote learning if they have concerns.
However, the school is not currently allowing students on the remote schedule to switch to in-person learning, as plans for full school weeks were made based on the number of students that indicated they would be staying remote.
If all goes well, there is a possibility remote seniors would be allowed to return to the building toward the end of the school year.
Wakeley said classrooms occupancies are below 20, while during a normal school year they would be closer to 25 or 30.
“We are doing 6-feet [social distancing] or best we can,” he said. “When we sent the letter home to parents, we wanted them to understand that there shouldn’t be an expectation that there was going to be complete social distancing.”
Students are able to pick up a grab-and-go breakfast as they enter the building and grab-and-go lunch as they leave the building.
Teachers offer interventions for students from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m.
“Today was a big day,” Wakeley said at the Monday board meeting. “It looked like a normal day with the exception of the masks.”
