BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Athletic Director Dirk Campbell submitted his resignation Sunday night, about a month after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him.
Campbell, who has been the school’s athletic director since 2017, has been on paid administrative leave since late October.
A sexual harassment complaint was filed against Campbell after an incident that occurred outside of school. The incident did not involve students or a school activity, BBCHS Superintendent Scott Wakeley told the Daily Journal this past week.
Campbell will remain on paid administrative leave until the BBCHS school board officially accepts his resignation during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 9.
“Please accept my resignation as the athletic director at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School effective 12/9/2019,” Campbell wrote in an email to Wakeley on Sunday. “I appreciate the opportunity I was given.”
Wakeley said school officials have discussed filling Campbell’s replacement internally. Assistant Athletic Director Mike Kohl has been the school’s interim athletic director since Campbell was placed on paid leave.
The school recently hired former athletic director Mike Lehning to help consult Kohl on an “as-needed-basis” at a rate of $50 per hour.
“We believe that we have quality individuals in house,” Wakeley said. “We hope to make a decision on a permanent replacement soon.”
