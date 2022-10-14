BBCHS expansion (copy) (copy) (copy)

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

BRADLEY — After welcoming 25 new teachers this school year, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is making an effort to check in with its new employees in the hopes of keeping the school fully staffed.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg explained efforts to retain and recruit employees in his report during Tuesday’s meeting of the BBCHS District 307 School Board.

The 25 new teachers came aboard at the start of the school year and were introduced to the board during its September meeting.

