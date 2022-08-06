BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has been the target of debate surrounding new voluntary sex education standards from the state, prompting the district to release a statement and publicly address concerns.
Last August, Gov. JB Pritzker signed two bills into law that updated the state’s sex education standards in K-12 schools. The bills included Senate Bill 818 and House Bill 24.
The voluntary standards emphasize health, safety and inclusivity with age-appropriate resources, according to Illinois.gov.
The standards do not need to be adopted in school districts that do not provide comprehensive sexual health education, and parents may choose to opt their children out, the website states.
BBCHS responds
Superintendent Matt Vosberg clarified in a July 28 letter to the community that the district is making no curriculum changes in the upcoming school year.
“The health curriculum we currently teach has served our students and community well, and we feel no need to make changes at this point in time,” he said in the letter. “District administrators will continue to review new state standards and guidance in order to align curriculum moving into the 2023-2024 school year.”
While BBCHS teaches a comprehensive sexual health education curriculum, Vosberg said the new legislation provides flexibility in how schools implement the standards.
“The law states that school districts may adapt the curriculum to the specific needs of their community as long as instruction and materials do not conflict with the law, and we believe we are in compliance with this language,” Vosberg said in the letter.
He also emphasized that parents have the option to opt their children out of sex education instruction by submitting an opt-out form that has always been available on the district’s website.
During a special school board meeting Monday to discuss potentially placing a referendum on the November ballot to fund $49 million in facilities upgrades, three community members spoke out against the new sex education laws during public comment.
No public comments were made on the referendum.
Though the matter was not on the agenda, Vosberg responded to the concerns and thanked community members for attending the meeting.
“I know there’s been a lot of conversation on social media,” he said. “Some of you have reached out to me directly, which I encourage. Sometimes on social media, we don’t get all the information. This is a very complex topic.”
Vosberg reiterated that the district is “very happy with our current curriculum in health” and is not presently making any revisions.
He noted parents can request copies of the curriculum and have the option to fill out an opt-out form.
“The process to review our curriculum is usually a four-year cycle,” he explained. “The health curriculum will be revised for next school year.”
Vosberg also reiterated that the law gives school districts local control over health curriculum as long as they do not contradict state standards.
“I want to remind everyone, a ‘standard’ is very general,” he said. “What we teach in class is the curriculum — the lessons, the materials, resources — we always have flexibility. Regardless of the topic, the state does not dictate what we do with curriculum or what we do with resources in the classroom.”
Vosberg said there is a robust list of state standards that expands every year. The state standards are like guiding points, he said.
“We have a lot of work to do to get kids ready for college and career readiness,” he said. “So the more things that get thrown at us from the state, the harder that becomes. But we will maintain what we have. We are not making any changes to our curriculum.”
After the meeting, Vosberg said he has received two or three emails from parents against the state’s sex education standards, and one email in support of the standards.
Public comment
Neelie Panozzo, a BBCHS parent who is also a member of the Kankakee County Health Department Board, said that, with the debate that has been stirring on social media around the subject, she reviewed the state and national requirements for sex education and contacted administrators regarding the curriculum at BBCHS.
Panozzo said that she was informed BBCHS would not be changing its curriculum; however, she questions the inclusion of the topics of sexual orientation and gender identity in the school curriculum.
“I agree that at the high school level, we should have this sexual education class, and I reviewed the topics, and really nearly all of them are much needed and very appropriate,” she said of the BBCHS curriculum. “But my question is, should we be teaching sexual and gender identity when we should be focusing on our curriculum — our math, our reading skills, our writing skills — in hopes that our kids will be given the tools, once they leave here … they go out into the world and be productive members of society?”
Peter Lundmark said he graduated from BBCHS in 1965 and had always felt pride for the school. However, he agreed with questioning the content of the school’s sex education curriculum.
“It’s been probably 55 years since I stepped foot back in this school. … I’ve been back to Bradley for 25 years, and I’m disappointed in what I’ve read,” he said. “To me, we’re not going forward, we’re falling back. The kids are already confused. Why should we make them further confused?”
Lundmark said he agreed that education should be focused on core subjects and career skills.
“I worked in the construction industry for 45 years as a foreman. Had I not gotten the education I got here in high school, I may not have done that,” he said. “But are the kids being taught the things they should be taught?”
What’s in the legislation?
Senate Bill 818 adds new personal health and safety education standards in kindergarten through fifth grade, and makes comprehensive health education more inclusive in grades 6 through 12, according to Illinois.gov.
Course material and instruction will help students learn about concepts like consent and will develop self-advocacy skills for effective communication with parents or guardians, health and social service professionals, other trusted adults and peers about health and relationships, according to the state website.
House Bill 24 requires classes that teach sex education to include an age-appropriate discussion regarding sexting.
According to the state website, the discussion will include: information regarding the possible consequences of sharing or forwarding sexually explicit or suggestive content; the identification of situations in which bullying or harassment may result as a consequence of sexting; the potential for long-term legal, social, academic and other consequences from possessing sexual content; the importance of internet safety; the identification of people who could be of assistance on this issue to students; and the development of strategies to resist peer pressure.
