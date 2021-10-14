BBSC logo (copy)

The Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club will be hosting a chicken dinner this weekend.

 BBSC

From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club is hosting a Chicken Nite. The cost of the dinner is $10 cash and phone orders can be placed now through Saturday by calling 815-937-0870. 