From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club is hosting a Chicken Nite. The cost of the dinner is $10 cash and phone orders can be placed now through Saturday by calling 815-937-0870.
BB Sportsmen's Club hosting chicken dinner Saturday
- Daily Journal staff report
