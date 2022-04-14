...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting greater than 50 mph expected. A
few gusts near 60 mph possible mid to late afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will likely blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles,
especially on north-south oriented roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

BOURBONNAIS — First responders will again meet on the basketball court in honor of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.
This time, the “Battle of the Badges” will be a 3-on-3 double-elimination basketball tournament. The fundraising event will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais.
Police and fire personnel first went head-to-head in February at the Kankakee Rec Center. In that matchup, the police department took home the victory with a final score of 59-33.
The officers’ families spoke to those gathered at the event, thanking the community for its ongoing support and praising the work of local law enforcement and first responders.
“Hats off to what these guys do day in and day out,” Bailey’s father, Darin Bailey, said. “When they go out, they don’t know what they’re getting into and they put their hearts into it, and I can’t thank them enough.”
In the April 24 event at Adventure Commons, teams of police and fire personnel will again take part. There will be concessions, miniature golf and bounce houses.
All proceeds of the event will support the families of Rittmanic and Bailey. Rittmanic was killed and Bailey was severely wounded during a police call to a Bradley hotel on Dec. 29.
Tax-deductible donations may also be made by texting “adventure commons” to 888-364-4483.
