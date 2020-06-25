KANKAKEE — Playing basketball at area public parks was one thing that was restored a few weeks ago as part of Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan in face of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, being able to play hoops at one of Kankakee Valley Park District’s basketball courts has been temporarily suspended at Heil Park in the Heil Estates subdivision at the end of Exore Lane on Kankakee’s west side due to vandals removing the rims from the backboards over perceived traveling violations.
“Apparently, what we’re being told from the neighbors is that the kids are speeding down the street to get to the basketball [court],” said Dayna Heitz, KVPD executive director at Monday’s board meeting at the Bird Park conference room. “We’ve had issues out there before. This time it was reported that a [deputy] sheriff was there to talk to everybody.
“The neighbors calmed down, everybody left, the kids were playing. After the kids were gone, one of the neighbors called and reported that our basketball hoops were taken down. The backboard is there, but the hoop has been unbolted.”
Heitz said the hoops were not left on the ground, and the district filed a theft report with the Kankakee County Sheriffs department. A neighbor told park district employees that another neighbor removed the hoops because he said he was tired of the kids speeding.
“We don’t have any jurisdiction over that,” Heitz said. “I would like to put the basketball [hoops] back. I’ve got emails now, asking again, ‘Are you guys going to put your basketball hoops back? Why are they down?’ I explained that we had vandalism and theft and that’s why they were down.”
Board president Bill Spriggs reiterated that removing the rims from park property is a criminal offense. The alleged perpetrator supposedly said he would bring the hoops to the board meeting, but he failed to do so.
Board member Derek Mullady suggested putting anti-theft locking nuts on the basketball rims.
“To take it down you’d have to cut the pole down,” he said. “You’re really making it tough for this guy to do it. Right now, a socket can take that rim down in five minutes.”
The board agreed to put the anti-theft nuts on the rims but is wary that the vandals might return and find another way to remove the hoops.
“At the end of the day, we’re doing everything that we can to serve the community,” said board member JJ Hollis. “If that’s putting lock nuts on them, then that’s what we do. If we can find out who this guy is, then we can send law enforcement to his house and remind him that it is a theft.”
The district has to order the anti-theft locking nuts, and the rims were still down on Wednesday. The board also agreed it can’t control the motorists who allegedly drive too fast down Exore Lane, which has a posted 25 mph speed limit.
“Obviously, we don’t want to create a nuisance for the neighborhood, but we also want to supply recreation for the neighbors,” board member Dave Skelly said.
