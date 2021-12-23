BOURBONNAIS — Diamond Point Park has been good for a local baseball organization. The Bourbonnais Township Park District complex at 6279 N. 1000 West Road, Bourbonnais, has baseball and softball fields in addition to a sand volleyball court and a splash pad.
Herb Forkenbrock, president of Ballpark Sports Baseball, attended the BTPD board meeting on Monday at Exploration Station to express how much his organization has benefitted from using the facility for travel tournaments from late April to the end of July and the economic impact it’s had on the area.
He said the travel tournaments for the entire year they hold at Diamond Point Park have an economic impact of more than $6 million annually.
“Our first tournament is right at 30 [teams] already, so we’re doing really well,” Forkenbrock said.
He said the tournaments draw teams from northern Illinois, a half a dozen or so from Wisconsin, and a “boatload of teams” from Indiana.
“I think it’s going to help the area like it has in the past financially,” Forkenbrock said. “It has an impact financially for the restaurants, gas stations and you name it.”
Ballpark Sports Baseball averages about 100 teams playing each weekend, and it has been hosted tournaments at Diamond Point since 2008. The tournaments are for players aged 11 to 18 years old.
Forkenbrock also praised the park district and BTPD complex manager Mike Crews and his staff that maintains the park.
“I think you should be commended for that,” Forkenbrock said. “They did a terrific job on the fields.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.