Riverfront Society meeting - Baron family

The Baron family — from left, Anya, Dave, Debra and Dennis — pose for a photo during Thursday's Kankakee Riverfront Society first annual meeting. The family donated $50,000 to the Currents of Kankakee riverwalk project. 

 Daily Journal/Lee Provost

KANKAKEE — Dennis Baron has always been front and center when it comes to moving Kankakee forward.

He spent a huge chunk of his adult life as a Kankakee 6th Ward alderman. He and his wife, Deb, raised two children and now have grandchildren who also call the 6th Ward home.

But despite all he has devoted to city — all the time and effort — he felt perhaps something had been missing.

