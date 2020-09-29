KANKAKEE — David Baron, the son of longtime Kankakee 6th Ward Alderman Dennis Baron, is about to set out on his own political career.
Baron, 36, said although he is running as a Democrat, he is anything but partisan.
“If someone is looking for a partisan warrior, that’s not me,” he said late last week in the run-up to his campaign announcement on Monday. “I’m running to build consensus on issues the council and the community want to get behind. The only way to make lasting change is to build a consensus.”
The Kankakee attorney will be seeking to replace a seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Stacy Gall. Gall, who has served two, four-year terms on the council, will be running for Kankakee city clerk.
With a three-pronged campaign focused on building strong neighborhoods, creating safe streets and establishing a united city, Baron announced his candidacy on Facebook Live on Monday evening. He had planned for a gathering outside the Kankakee Depot, but rainy weather forced the move indoors.
The former student body president at Notre Dame, 2005-06, Baron, of 715 Park Place, will be seeking his first municipal elected office. He graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in 2002 and went on to Notre Dame University where he earned a degree in 2006 in political science and economics. In 2009, he graduated from Harvard University Law School.
“This is not something I thought I was going to do all along,” he said. “I have followed the [Kankakee City Council] closely. I began to give this serious thought when Stacy decided not to run. There is a lot I can do for the city. I can bring many parties together in a constructive fashion. That’s the big reason why I want to run.”
Kankakee’s 2nd Ward, which incorporates a significant portion of downtown Kankakee, as well as a substantial segment of Riverview neighborhood, is home to perhaps the most diverse populations.
The 2021 municipal election is also shaping up to be one the most divisive elections in the city’s history, Baron noted.
While he is the only announced candidate for the 2nd Ward, there are three announced mayoral candidates: incumbent Democrat first-term Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, Democratic primary challenger Angela Shea and Republican candidate and 6th Ward Alderman Chris Curtis.
The city is grappling with major issues such as financial revenue and a growing number of shootings within the neighborhoods. To complicate matters, the 14-member city council is also split as to how these issues should be addressed.
“We need some bridge building. I hope I can bring that to the table. I’ve worked with the mayor and I’ve worked with Chris [through the downtown’s Kankakee Development Corporation]. That’s the same approach I’m going to bring to the city. If you come to me in good faith, I will work with you.”
Concerning the work ahead, Baron focused on the need for immediate attention to the violence within the 2nd Ward. “This has to be on everyone’s radar.”
Regarding the city in its entirety, Baron pointed to finances and pension debt.
“Pension debt threatens every ward. We must come up with a plan to pay this back. We must develop streams of revenues to pay this debt. This is about the long-term viability of our community. We must be serious about identifying revenue streams. That has to be on everybody’s mind.”
Concerning the downtown, Baron said with new businesses calling the downtown home, the next step is bringing residential growth. This goal has been a topic for many years, but has yet to answered.
“This is definitely a goal of mine. Many people, especially the Millennials, desire the ‘walkability’ of a community. The downtown has the platform for this and there is investor interest in this right now.”
But whatever direction the city takes, Baron said that will be up to the elected officials to help steer it down that path.
“It’s up to the leaders and the people who believe in the possibilities of Kankakee. We must push back on those incorrect assumptions from others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!