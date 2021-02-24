KANKAKEE — David Baron won his first Kankakee political campaign by posting a substantial victory over opponent Lisa Richardson in Tuesday’s 2nd Ward Democratic Party primary.
Baron outpolled Richardson 233-68, claiming 77 percent of the vote.
Because no Republican candidate filed for the election, Baron will be unopposed in the April 6 municipal election which means he will be a new member on the 14-person Kankakee City Council come early May when he will be sworn into office.
Baron will be seatmate with 2nd Ward Alderman Mike O’Brien.
The council post that Baron will take has belonged to Stacy Gall, also a Democrat. Gall decided not to seek re-election for the council position, choosing instead to run for city clerk.
“I’m incredibly excited,” Baron said late Tuesday evening as he enjoyed a backyard fire with a few close friends.
“I’m proud of our campaign. Us winning shows you don’t need mailers from committees of ‘who knows and don’t care,’” he said referring to negative campaign literature which arrives in residents’ mailboxes. “We ran a coalition-building campaign. It was a multi-racial, multi-generational campaign.”
The Notre Dame University gradate and Harvard University Law School graduate said the keys to his campaign from the very beginning was twofold: Build a coalition and build a consensus.
He said he will operate as a council member in that same fashion.
“I will try to get people on board with a common idea. I believe people want this council to work together. I didn’t run for mayor. So for aldermen to get anything done, they must build a coalition.”
The 37-year-old attorney, who is also a 2002 Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate, has already been active in the civic world. He has served on and participated in many community groups.
He has also worked with bringing new development opportunities to the community.
Baron is also well aware of the footsteps he is following. His father, Dennis, was a 32-year Kankakee 6th Ward alderman, having stepped away from the council when his eighth and final term expired in May 2019.
The younger Baron had some difficultly putting into words what it means to follow in his father’s footsteps as a city council member.
“It’s pretty,” he said before pausing for several seconds, “... it’s touching. It’s personally touching. I saw what this job meant to him. What he meant to the people. To step into this role now is very humbling.
“I feel very fortunate to be able to talk to him about issues that will be facing me.”
