KANKAKEE — A longtime Kankakee bar owner seeking some financial relief from the city of Kankakee will have to look elsewhere as a request to have the 2021 liquor license fees waived was rejected.
At least for now.
Dirk Panozzo, owner since 1987 of the Jailhouse Rock bar, 793 N. Fifth Ave., sought a year-long waiver of the liquor license fee for all Kankakee establishments due to the loss of what appears will be at least 12 weeks of business due to the COVID-19 virus and the state-mandated closure of bars and restaurants.
In his letter read to the Kankakee City Council at the May 4 Kankakee City Council meeting, Panozzo explained all liquor license holders operating bars/taverns are experiencing economic pain. He asked the city administration to follow the lead of Manteno and that is to waive the fee for the full year.
A Kankakee liquor license is $1,250 for a bar such as the Jailhouse Rock. Bars also pay $250 per video gaming machine in their establishment, meaning if there are five machines in their location they pay another $1,250 annually. A packaged liquor seller has a $3,000 license.
Panozzo is only seeking the one-year “holiday” from the liquor license fee, not the city gaming license fee.
It would be a significant holiday. The city has 76 businesses listed for the sale of alcohol, 15 of which sell packaged liquor, the remainder having licenses to pour beer.
“I don’t think that asking the mayor to waive one year of liquor license fees is asking too much,” he said inside his 1,200-square-foot business earlier this week. “Bar owners here have already lost 25 percent of our annual gross income so far [having been forced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to close since March 21].
“No one has said anything as to when we might be reopened. In the meantime, I’m going broke. Me and a whole bunch of other people.”
The 2021 liquor license takes effect May 1, the start of the city’s new budget year.
“At the bare minimum, the two-and-a-half months we’ve not been allowed to be open we should not have to pay for a license for. The city is basically saying ‘tough,’” Panozzo said.
Panozzo noted the Manteno village administration waived its 2021 liquor license and video gaming fees to aid owners of those establishments. The one-year waiver will cost Manteno about $35,000 in fees.
At the May 4 council meeting, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong noted Kankakee and Manteno are in far different financial positions, meaning the city does not have the ability to forgo some $125,000 of license revenue.
She noted the city doesn’t have some $25 million sitting in a reserve fund, like Manteno. The bulk of Manteno’s cash reserves came through the 2018 sale of its municipal sewer system to Aqua Illinois.
Panozzo said while bar operators are not paying labor costs presently, they are paying monthly bills such as rent, electricity, water, natural gas and Dram Shop liability insurance. Dram Shop insurance protects owners from liability for accidents caused by customers who become intoxicated inside their establishment.
Panozzo said the city should have approached bar owners with some type of easing of licensing fees. He said everyone is well aware of the burden the government’s shut down of “non-essential” businesses has placed on people.
“We shouldn’t have had to ask for this,” he said. Panozzo said he is representing several other establishments.
Kankakee City Council’s Budget Committee Chairman Mike O’Brien said aldermen are facing extremely challenging circumstances in trying to help the city run its government, but they are also aware that businesses are facing the same types of challenges.
“I think everyone has concerns about that,” he said of the stresses on businesses. “We should be on the lookout for ways to reduce the burdens on them,” O’Brien said.
Chris Curtis, R-6, who previously announced his mayoral candidacy and is chairman of the council’s License & Franchise Committee, said he is exploring any means possible to help local small business.
Curtis noted a one-year vacation on a liquor licenses should be investigated. He said between licensing of bars and video gaming machines and the taxes on beverages sold and gaming wagers in these locations, the city realizes about $1 million a year. Those figures represent a large hole to fill if these businesses cannot reopen.
Curtis noted the federal government, through its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is seeking to help small businesses and entrepreneurs. Kankakee was awarded $345,619 in early March. Curtis said plans are being developed as how to use this money.
“I think we should help them somehow. ... At this point everything is on the table for discussion,” Curtis said. “We should look at everything.”
