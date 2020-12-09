Daily Journal staff report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — First Financial Bank and its Foundation distributed $6,700 to organizations in Northeast Illinois as part of its focus to support programs and organizations that enhance and develop the communities in which First Financial does business, in particular low-income communities, focusing on the priorities of neighborhood development, workforce development and education and culture and the arts.
The grants are part of a larger initiative in which the First Financial Foundation is providing support to organizations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
Grant funding is being provided to the Harbor House-Kankakee County Coalition in Kankakee, the Unit 9 Academic Foundation in Watseka and the Hoopeston Multi-Agency Service Center in Danville.
“The support we are providing through grants from the First Financial Foundation is part of our commitment to be woven into the communities we serve,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “We thank these organizations for working with us to make a positive difference in the lives of the people who live and work here.”
First Financial also secured additional funds for local organizations through CREA, a national low-income housing tax credit organization. These additional funds build upon the direct support from the First Financial Foundation to create an even greater impact throughout First Financial’s service area.
First Financial has branches at 2000 W. Court St. in Kankakee and at 216 S. Fourth St. in Watseka.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio-based bank holding company. As of Sept. 30, the Company had $15.9 billion in assets, $10.2 billion in loans, $11.6 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders’ equity.
