MOMENCE — On July 30, 1962, a Momence fixture opened on the city’s south side and the company continues to thrive there and, despite some stormy weather, the organization celebrated its sixth decade in eastern Kankakee County.

Baker & Taylor, based in Charlotte, N.C., is the largest supplier of library content, software and services in the United States. The company provides service to more than 6,000 libraries.

“When you think about it, Baker & Taylor was a predecessor to Amazon with books. The company has been distributing books not only in the Midwest and the country, but across the world,” said Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. “They are one of those companies the people don’t know is there unless they are looking for them. Unless you are from Momence, you don’t think about them.”

