The family of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey, who was critically wounded in the Dec. 29 shooting at Comfort Inn & Suites, shared an update Monday afternoon of Bailey's condition.
"It has been awhile since our last update to the community about Tyler and his progression since the shooting on December 29. When we last gave an update, it had been just over three weeks since the unthinkable happened. We were still in shock over this horrific incident that took Marlene’s life, and left Tyler fighting for his own."
"Tomorrow will be three months since we got the call that changed our lives forever, and there are countless reasons we thank God every day, not only because Tyler is still with us, but also for the advances he has made over this time, which are nothing short of miraculous."
"Although we have thanked Tyler’s 'other' family of police officers, first responders, and medical personnel in our previous two releases, no update can be written without again thanking all of them for the job they did and continue to do."
"Tyler wouldn’t have made it here if not for all of these selfless human beings. They do more than just a job. They keep us safe from danger. They come to our rescue when we are injured. They help us recover when in their care. These people aren’t just mentioned because of what they have done for Tyler. They are heroes every day, to everyone, and we should never stop the outpouring of gratitude and support that has been displayed by the community over the last three months."
"In the past updates, we asked the community for privacy during these difficult times, and the community listened. We are immensely grateful for the respect everyone has displayed by allowing Sydney to care for and be present with Tyler every single day since the incident, without intrusion."
"As a young woman, newly married, Sydney was thrust into a situation that would have been incredibly difficult even for those with much more experience in life. Sydney has shown not only is she able to adapt quickly under the most extreme pressure, but also that she has a level of patience and maturity rarely seen in most people, regardless of age. We are all very proud of Sydney."
"A major factor allowing Sydney to stay by Tyler’s side the entire time has been the incredible fundraising efforts from our community, and also from donors nationwide. Words cannot fully express the gratitude we have for everyone involved, from those who set up the fundraisers, to the thousands who have donated. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
"When we last gave an update, Tyler had been out of critical care for a few days, and there was discussion of him moving to a rehabilitation facility in the near future. We didn’t have to wait long, as he was released just a few days after that update and has been working incredibly hard in his rehabilitation ever since."
"In the early days of his hospitalization, we were told that if Tyler lived, he would likely never recover from a vegetative state. Then he woke up. We were told he would likely never talk again, but he communicates daily. We were told Tyler's injury was catastrophic and would lead to no chance of independent living, but Tyler is conscious and does not depend upon any medical devices to keep him alive."
"He is fully aware of his surroundings, he understands what he has been through, and how much hard work is ahead of him. He has regular conversations with the family, medical personnel, physical therapy staff, and is able to fully cooperate in his recovery process."
"As with most individuals recovering from a severe head injury or long term hospitalization, Tyler has a lot of work to do in order to build up strength and coordination in his body after all he has been through. He will continue in the physical therapy program while he gains his strength back."
"Just a few days ago, in a very difficult conversation, Tyler was informed for the first time that Marlene had passed away. Needless to say, it hit him very hard. A little while later, after the emotions subsided a bit, Tyler vowed to work even harder at his recovery in memory of Marlene. His determination level has kicked into another gear as he works to get back to us here. Back to a normal life where he can again be the one helping others, after all that have helped him."
"Thank you again for your love, prayers, and support of Tyler."
