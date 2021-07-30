KANKAKEE — The Tyjuan Hagler Back-to-School Giveaway will be part of the HMC & NAACP Health & Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 at Hippocrates Medical Clinic, 606 E. Court St., Kankakee.
The event will include Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine shots, free vision screenings, food and school supplies giveaway, diabetic and blood pressure checks, and coaches from Kankakee School District 111.
For more information, call 815-216-3446.
