From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the back lot of the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley, there will be a Back the Blue event that is free and open to the public.
The event encourages residents to show support and say “thank you” to local police officers. There will be finger printing for kids, music, kids games and prizes, a corn hole competition and more.
There will also be crafts and food and drink vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs to the outdoor event.
An Indy500 car will be on site for photo opportunities.
Additionally, there will be a Q&A with retired federal security officer Javier Burges, a welcome speech at noon from Bradley mayor Mike Watson and a speech at 2 p.m. from Jackie Haas.
For more information, call 815-939-3505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.