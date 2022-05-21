Parents across the country are showing up to stores to buy baby formula and finding the shelves empty, and Kankakee County is no exception.
“In fact, that's pretty much all I’ve done today is address formula issues,” said Glynis Cailteux, maternal and child health coordinator at Kankakee County Health Department, earlier this week.
Infant formula has been increasingly hard to find after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled products from several brands of formula produced by Abbott Nutrition in February, including some types of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, exacerbating existing supply chain problems.
This bottleneck means retailers have fluctuating stock of formula and some have imposed quantity limits, while parents are struggling to find adequate supply.
“All the vendors have been buying formulas, but it’s hit-or-miss whether they receive it,” Cailteux said.
Federal and state governments have taken steps this week to address the shortage. President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act Thursday to fill U.S. infant formula orders faster and approved of the Defense Department using commercial aircraft to import authorized supply from overseas.
Abbott also reached an agreement with regulators this week to restart its Sturgis, Mich.-based plant, once it overhauls its safety standards.
Locally, Kankakee County Health Department has been seeing an uptick in calls about formula access and safety in the last three to four weeks, Cailteux said. It runs a Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, which helps low-income people buy approved foods and formulas, along with other family planning and parenting resources.
Cailteux recommends continuing to search at stores as often as possible for stock and asking employees when they expect shipment deliveries. Some small pharmacies and stores may have stock when others run out.
People can check store websites for stock, but it’s best to call before going to make sure the online inventory is updated, she added.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises only buying 10 to 14 days’ worth of supply at a time to not overwhelm community resources.
FINDING ALTERNATIVES
If parents cannot find formula in the usual places, they need to make sure they are seeking out safe alternatives, according to Cailteux.
“Our first recommendation is, call the baby’s doctor,” Cailteux said.
Pediatricians can advise families on how to obtain specialty formulas, offer samples and answer questions related to a baby’s age or formula changes.
Some parents have found success through social media groups on infant feeding that offer tips for obtaining formula, Cailteux said. Still, people should evaluate the source before buying formula online because many products from other countries are not under FDA review, she added.
There are a few definite “don’ts” when changing formulas, according to Cailteux.
“Never should a baby be fed a formula that’s made at home,” she said.
Homemade formulas are not recommended, Cailteux said, because they may not have the correct nutrient concentration infants need and could become contaminated.
Similarly, diluting formula with water can dilute levels of protein and minerals and lower sodium levels, which can lead to hospitalization, according to the AAP.
AAP has offered guidance on healthychildren.org/ on alternatives that can be used for less than one week when families are faced with absolutely no other options. Before turning to any, talk to your baby’s pediatrician, Cailteux said.
Normally, toddler formula should not be used for infants, but AAP said it can be used in babies who are close to a year of age for a few days if there are no other alternatives.
For children older than six months, whole cow’s milk can be used for under a week as a last-minute alternative, according to AAP. However, using it longer could cause long-term health problems because, like homemade formula, its nutrient balance is not designed to feed babies.
“The risk is anemia,” Cailteux said. “Cow’s milk doesn’t provide that extra iron.”
These options are the last resort and only apply to babies that are on normal formula, she said.
WIC PARTICIPANTS
The shortage creates a specific challenge for WIC participants because they can only buy certain products from partnered retail suppliers. This is especially true in Illinois, which is currently allowing WIC participants to only one of three waivers offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to meet parents’ needs.
About half of babies in Illinois participate in WIC programs in their first year of life, according to IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. The state reported there were 43,568 infants active on the WIC program as of March 2022.
There are 16 WIC Food and Nutrition Centers for program participants operated in the Chicago area by Catholic Charities.
“I have a mom that’s been going to a WIC center in Cook County because she can easily find formula there,” Cailteux said.
Illinois retailers are now being encouraged to set aside formula for people enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for WIC, according to a Thursday press release from the Illinois Department of Human Services. The state has a helpline that can be called at 1-800-843-6154.
The health department can work with families looking for formula under WIC and also offers information and training about breastfeeding for those expecting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.