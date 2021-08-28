KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis is hoping the tragic events which took place in Kankakee central core will provide a uniting moment for Kankakeeans.
Seated in his Kankakee office — only about one block from where Thursday shootings took place which led to two deaths — Curtis became emotional as he talked about the events and their impact on the city.
Failing to hold back tears, the first-term mayor remains confident the city will resolve the issues of violence and drugs which have plagued the community for decades.
"Thursday might be the awakening moment," he said. "This hits home to everyone. I have to think Thursday was rock bottom."
At about 10 a.m. Thursday, a alleged gunman Antonio Hernandez, 24, of Waukegan, gunned down Victor Andrade, moments after he left the Kankakee County Courthouse following a brief court appearance regarding a pending case.
During the moments, a second person with Andrade was also struck and wounded.
The third member of the Andrade group, cousin Miguel Andrade, was able to return to his vehicle where he had a gun. He and Hernandez had a gun battle about a half-block south of the courthouse. Hernandez was shot and bludgeoned by Miguel Andrade. Like Victor Andrade, Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.
'I'LL TAKE THE HEAT'
Curtis, who was attending the monthly Kankakee Regional Metropolitan Agency board meeting when he learned of the events taking place in downtown Kankakee, said he knows there are those who will squarely point their finger at him for what took place and has continued to take place in Kankakee.
"This is a responsibility I want. I'll take the heat. I'll take the criticism," he said as he tried to hold his emotions in check. "I campaigned on this. I don't mind this weight on my shoulders.
"It's not easy, but I love Kankakee. I'm doing this to make a difference. I get emotional because I care."
While the saying notes that the night is at its darkest just before the dawn, Curtis maintains his strong belief that there is hope and there is a bright future ahead for Kankakee.
"It may not appear that way right now. But there is a plan in place. It's going to work. Yesterday [Thursday] may have been the day to unite our community. I believe Thursday's events hit home for everybody."
PLAN IN PLACE
The mayor said these events only reinforce his and the Kankakee City Council's belief that fortifying its public safety departments with needed resources as the moves to make.
He said the council recently gave the go-ahead to bring in experienced officers — lateral entry hires — to help beef up the departments. Kankakee is budgeted for 68 police officers, but currently has a force of 57.
"We have a long way to go, but we are going to get there. I promise you that," he said regarding city problems. "If we can't accomplish it, then I'll get out of the way."
Only in office since May 3, Curtis has learned much. Chief among those things is the fact there is a segment of the population which simply lacks any regard for human life.
"When you have that mentality, it's almost an impossible task to stop," he said.
While the city has a program in place to focus on these issues of violence and crime, the mayor said time will be needed.
Asked if the city is ground in dealing with these societal issues, he said in some cases steps backward have been taken.
"We have a plan in place. Unfortunately it may get worse before it gets better," he said. He fears efforts to retaliate may occur even as police focus on these known locations.
"I'm disappointed, disgusted and pissed off at what has happened. But in the last 45 days, our police have taken 20 guns of the streets. We could be in a worse position.
"We are going to stay aggressive," he said.
He hopes the judicial system follows them. He said the courts have been to lenient when it comes to punishment of young offenders.
"I'm all for second chances, but there has to be some consequences for this repeated behavior. They know that if there is no consequence, they don't need to worry about the rules."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.