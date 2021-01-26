MANTENO — Kankakee County Sheriff's police and the Kankakee County Coroner's Office are investigating a two-vehicle fatal accident that occurred this morning.
According to police radio, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at North 6000E Road and East 4000N Road near Manteno. At least two people were transported to local hospitals, police said.
The coroner's office was called to the scene.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
