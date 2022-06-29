KANKAKEE — Authorities are currently investigating the deaths of three men found inside a home in the 600 block of West Merchant Street, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

At approximately 2 p.m., today, police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence in the 600 block, Passwater said.

Patrol officers checked the residence and located three deceased males inside the residence, which is a rental property, according to police.

The home is located across the street from Alpiner Park and a block west of Ascension St. Mary Hospital.

Kankakee police detectives, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are all working the scene.

A crowd of 40-50 people gathered outside of the police tape around the residence this evening. 

This is a developing story.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

