SAUNEMIN — Police say icy road conditions appear to have caused of a fatal crash between a semi-tractor trailer and an automobile that occurred Friday evening in Livingston County.
Deputy Coroner Jay Mitchell pronounced Laurette B. Tillman, 33, of Aurora, dead upon his arrival to the scene after the 7:35 p.m. crash on Route 47 just south of 1500 North Road. Tillman was ejected from the vehicle on impact, which resulted in her death. Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Livingston County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash.
Responding to the scene were Saunemin Fire, Forrest Fire, Cullom Fire, Selcas Ambulance Service, Pontiac Fire and EMS, OSF Life Flight, Illinois State Police District 6, Livingston County Sheriff and the Livingston County Coroner’s Office. Agencies on scene were assisted by Vermilion Valley E-911 Dispatch Center personnel.
