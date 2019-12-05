KANKAKEE — Incumbent Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Sandra Cianci will be challenged in the November 2020 election by not only a Democrat but a Libertarian candidate as well.
The Republican circuit clerk, Cianci has held the position since July 2010 when she was appointed after the retirement of Kathy Thomas.
Cianci is being challenged by Democratic candidate Dondi Maricle and Libertarian Nicole Scott.
There is another countywide position being challenged.
Auditor Jake Lee, a Republican, will be challenged in the March 17 primary by Republican Brandon Meredith.
Democratic State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is unopposed, as is Republican Coroner Bob Gessner and Democrat Recorder of Deeds Lori Gadbois.
The county clerk, treasurer, sheriff and regional superintendent of schools positions are not up for election at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!