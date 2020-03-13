KANKAKEE — The show will go on this weekend for Kankakee High School’s production of the “Once on This Island” musical, but with some changes. The school will take extra precautions in light of coronavirus concerns.
Audiences will be limited to 200 people per show based on guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health for school districts to prohibit gatherings with 250 or more people in one venue.
An additional Saturday matinee show has been added in effort to accommodate more spectators.
Showtimes will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Kankakee High School auditorium.
All patrons who purchased tickets in advance will be able to attend. Additional tickets will be available at the door for $10 for adults and $7 for children and students.
Tickets will be offered first to the families of the cast, pit orchestra and crew, and all other tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors will close once an audience of 200 has been reached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!