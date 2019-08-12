KANKAKEE — Marshawn Ellis, of Pembroke Township, died Friday from injuries he sustained in a crash in Pembroke on Aug. 3.
According to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, the 20-year-old Ellis died from multiple injuries after his ATV collided with a pickup truck on 15000E Road near 5000S Road.
A preliminary investigation indicated the pickup was southbound on 15000E Road at approximately 12:53 a.m.and had passed 5000S Road. Ellis entered 15000E also traveling southbound and did not give enough space to the pikcup, which crashed into the rear of the ATV.
The driver of the pickup hit the brakes and veered off the road. Ellis was ejected from the ATV.
