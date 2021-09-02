KANKAKEE — A fire in the attic of a residence in the 300 block of North Hunter Avenue in Kankakee on Tuesday caused $10,000 in damages and displaced two residents, according to Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche.
The fire call came in at 3:39 a.m. There were no injuries, and the fire’s cause has yet to be determined, LaRoche said.
Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.
