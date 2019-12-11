KANKAKEE — An effort to breathe new life into marijuana sales in unincorporated areas was defeated by a close margin at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting.
Member Patricia Polk was absent because of illness at the Nov. 12 meeting in which the board voted 13-12 against allowing marijuana sales outside municipalities. Polk said she wanted to have her say on the issue and have her vote count.
In order to do that, the board would have to rescind the November vote, and then put it up for a new vote at the January meeting. A measure to rescind would need a two-thirds majority vote by the board — or 16 votes.
Member Robert Ellington-Snipes said he understood the exception to the rule, as far as all board members having their say on the issue, due to the circumstances.
“However, I’m apprehensive about going back, and then redefining something and reviving something that we’ve already approved,” said Ellington-Snipes, who voted against marijuana sales in November. “I do not think we need to rehash and revisit something we argued before.”
Board president Andy Wheeler said rescinding the November vote would allow everyone to vote on whether to approve marijuana sales or not.
“That’s all [Polk] was asking,” he said.
Board member Roger Hess also said he understood Polk’s viewpoint.
“But what happens if perhaps I don’t make the next board meeting?” he asked. “Can I request the same thing? Are we going to keep continuing until this thing passes?”
Wheeler said it’s not board’s intention of changing the original vote but giving everyone a say in the matter.
Hess, who voted against allowing marijuana sales in November, said he was against rescinding the vote and bringing it back to the full board.
“We discussed it at last month’s meeting,” he said. “It was voted on. It was defeated, and now we want to bring it back up again? I’m just asking the question.”
Hess emphasized it was voted down before.
“I agree with Mr. Snipes, which I very seldom do,” Hess said, which drew laughter from fellow board members and the public in attendance. “If [Polk] wants to make her vote known and put it on record, that’s fine.”
The board voted 13-12 to rescind but fell short of the two-thirds majority.
“It does not achieve the two-thirds, so it will not come back before the board,” Wheeler said.
At the November board meeting, during public input, a number of residents, including students and educators, spoke in favor of banning marijuana sales.
As of Jan. 1, recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois for those 21 and older. Individual municipalities can vote to ban sales in their communities where they have jurisdiction.
The city of Kankakee and Bradley have each approved a 3 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana and have not voted to ban the sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!