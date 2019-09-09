Learning about local history and extreme weather, playing guitar and arranging roses are among topics for the September Kankakee Community College Lifelong Learning Institute classes.
The Lifelong Learning Institute offers noncredit, continuing education learning on different intellectual and cultural topics. Classes are open to those ages 50 and older.
The Periodic Table of Elements will explore the 150-year history of the ideas of elements, atoms and molecules and how these ideas provide for understanding the physical world from stars to modern genetics. The course meets from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11. Facilitator is John Hanson. Cost is $7.
Leaders in Local History features six sessions, each featuring a different figure in local history. The people and events are Thomas Durham, Noel LeVasseur, Native Americans, George LeTourneau, Kankakee in World War II and presidential visits. Presenters are James Paul, John Hassett and Phil Angelo. Sessions will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays, Sept. 13 and 27, Oct. 11 and 25, Nov. 3 and 22. Cost is $49.
The Wonders of Illinois Geology is a visual adventure to experience the diverse natural beauty of Illinois seen in the state parks. Participants will explore occurrences, including ancient seas and vast glaciers which shaped much of the landscape. The course will meet from 11:15 a.m. To 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17. Facilitator is Max Reams. Cost is $18.
A video lecture, A Grand Tour of Italy, will explore the world of Italian art, music, film and literature. The presenter will share the fine art of living Italian style, as well as how Italy has been a “grand tour” travel destination for centuries. The video lecture meets from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sept. 18 at KCC. Cost is $5.
Analyzing the Federal and Confederate Congress will examine the accomplishments and failures of the 37th and 38th Congresses and three Confederate Congresses. The course will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Sept. 20. Facilitator is Christina Smith. Cost is $19.
Create a Wreath – Book Folding Art Project will share how to use old book pages to create a wreath that can be decorated for every holiday all year. Supplies will be provided. The course will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Sept. 20. Facilitator is Tanya Smith. Cost is $39.
Group Guitar is an introductory course to playing guitar in a group setting, intended for students without prior knowledge of the instrument. Topics include music notation and tablature, fingering for basic open chords, interpreting basic chord symbols, tuning a guitar and basic instrument maintenance. The course will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays, Sept. 23 to Nov. 11. Facilitator is Tammy Cantrell. Cost is $150 and includes text, chord charts, song sheet music and handouts.
Playing the Ukulele teaches at a pace designed for first-time players. Topics include the basics of chords, strum patterns, finger picking, music notation and songs. Participants must bring a ukulele, tuner and picks. The course will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mondays, Sept. 23 to Nov. 11. Facilitator is Tammy Cantrell. Cost is $150 and includes text, chord charts, song sheet music and handouts.
Extreme Weather: Floods, Drought, Heat Waves, Cold Waves and Blizzards will review a wide range of events that span the entire year. Topics include causes, consequences, dangers and how to deal with each type of weather. The course will meet from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Facilitator is Max Reams. Cost is $10.
The video lecture, Ethical Dilemmas and Modern Medicine, will discuss medical technologies that have brought miracle drugs and unprecedented longevity, but also force people to confront increasingly difficult ethical dilemmas. The video lecture will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at KCC. Cost is $5.
Fresh Floral Design: Roses will teach participants how to purchase, care for and professionally arrange roses. Floral techniques will be taught through hands-on instruction. Each participant will take home a completed project. The course will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 at KCC’s North Extension Center in Bradley. Facilitator is Kate Batkiewicz. Cost is $60. Registration deadline is Sept. 19 with no cancellations after that date.
Complete descriptions are available at kcc.edu/LLI. Online registration is available at kcc.edu/comejoinus. To register by phone, call 815-802-8207.
