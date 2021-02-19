BOURBONNAIS — Associated Orthodontists is now accepting applications for its 2021 scholarship program. Five winners will be chosen to each receive a $1,000 scholarship to be applied directly to tuition at a college, university, vocational training or technical school.
All current and former patients who are graduating high school seniors, received full braces at Associated Orthodontists and have a GPA of at least 3.0 are eligible to apply. Applications will be accepted through March 1, and winners will be notified and announced in April.
All applications will be reviewed by Associated Orthodontists and scholarship recipients will be chosen based on the submitted essay, academic achievements, and participation in school and community activities, according to a press release. Complete information and scholarship application can be found at greatbraces.com.
In addition to the completed application, participants must submit the following: high school transcripts; letter of recommendation from a teacher, guidance counselor, community leader or coach; essay on how orthodontic treatment positively impacted the patient’s life; and copy of the acceptance letter to the school of the patient’s choice.
Associated Orthodontists has six locations, including at 1511 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais.
If you have questions about the scholarship program, contact Julie Gardner at jgardner@greatbraces.com.
