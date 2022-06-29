In three contested County Board races in the Republican primary, one incumbent won, one was upset, and one new candidate emerged victorious.
Incumbent County Board member Chris Tholen held off a challenge from Karen Johnston in District 10. Jeffery Ashcraft upset incumbent Erik Rayman in District 20, and Chad Scanlon beat Raymond Van Gilder for the open seat in District 12.
A local Kankakee business owner, Tholen won 191-131 over Johnston, a former president of the Kankakee School District 111 board and the human resources coordinator for the district.
"I'm happy with the results and looking forward to the general election this fall," Tholen said.
District 10 includes parts of southwest Kankakee as well as Otto Township.
Tholen will face Marlene Aumiller, the communication secretary for the Illinois Democratic Women of Kankakee County, in the November general election. Aumiller was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
In District 12, current board member Michael Gowler chose not to run for re-election, and Scanlon won over Van Gilder 344-200, capturing 63 percent of the vote. The district covers parts of western Kankakee County, including Bonfield. Van Gilder is the Salina Township highway commissioner.
Scanlon, who is the police chief for the Village of Herscher, said his familiarity to voters was a plus for him at the polls.
“It does help that I service the communities for the sheriff’s office,” he said.
Scanlon is looking forward to the general election, in which he will face Araceli Sharper, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
“It’s a new adventure for me, and I’m up for the challenge,” he said.
If Scanlon wins in November, it will be his first foray into holding an elected position.
“We’re going to give it a shot and see what happens,” he said.
In District 20 in the Bourbonnais area, Ashcraft defeated Rayman 142-100, garnering about 59 percent of the vote. Rayman had replaced Ronald Kinzinger on the board in October 2021. He was filling out the term for Kinzinger, who resigned in August 2021.
Rayman, a political consultant, worked for U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, from 2009-13, and he was his campaign manager when Kinzinger defeated Democratic incumbent Debbie Halvorson in November 2010. Rayman was Kinzinger’s chief of staff for governmental affairs from 2011-13.
“I wish [Rayman] the best,” Ashcraft said. “We both ran a good race. We didn’t go after one another.”
Rayman said, “While the outcome wasn’t the one we hoped for, I congratulate Jeffery Ashcraft on his win tonight. I look forward to serving the remainder of my term as an advocate for taxpayers.”
Ashcraft, a local business manager, will be unopposed in the general election, so this will be his first elected position once the November results are final. He said he backs law enforcement and having a balanced budget.
“I have a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old, and I want what’s best for them in the county moving forward,” he said.
