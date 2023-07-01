Nearly 500 raging forest fires some 1,000 miles north and west of Kankakee County have darkened not only Canadian skies, but those in Midwestern regions of the United States, including Kankakee County.
Some 490 fires, many having sparked more than months ago in drought-stricken Canadian providences, are the cause of the fog-like setting hanging over skies in the eastern portion of Kankakee County.
And if Mother Nature doesn’t aid firefighting crews by dumping rainwater on these regions north of the U.S. border, sunlit summer skies here may be in short supply.
Adding to the situation, the northern Illinois region was plagued this week with the worst air quality index measurements in the country.
There are nearly 130 million people under air quality alerts nationwide. Late this week, Chicago was rated as having the worst air quality of any major city in the world, according to IQAir.com, a tracking service.
Measurements in Kankakee County were worse.
That fog-like haze hanging over Kankakee, Bradley, Momence, St. Anne, Watseka, Peotone and every town big and small throughout the area is not a fog at all.
The skies have been darkened by a thick blanket of smoke and ash which have billowed from the 490 active forest fires, of which more than 250 are deemed “out of control,” noted Kristen Larson, a Kankakee Community College microbiology and environmental biology instructor.
The jet stream far above rooftops, trees and office buildings throughout the region — about 30,000 feet skyward — is propelling this mammoth collection of debris and having it travel in a path that has placed this noxious collection other a major city like Chicago, but those in eastern Kankakee County as well.
She said the matter is being pushed across the skies around the United States by a more than 200 mph jet stream.
IN NEED OF RAIN
And making it even worse, there is no way to predict how long this choking collection of skyward materials will be traveling this course.
Simply put, Larson said, eastern Kankakee County needs a “good rain.”
A significant rain — one in the order of more than 1 inch — could help flush this acidic dust bowl from the sky.
There is an estimated 30,000 square miles of forest on fire.
But while the skies here have only recently darkened with the billowing debris, this has been a situation long in the making.
“They have been talking about this for weeks,” Larson said.
Larson noted while an 1-inch-plus rain would tremendously aid the situation here, a rain of 2, 3 or more inches is what’s needed in Canada to help crews quench the blaze.
Zachary Yack, meteorologist NWS office in Chicago, said that rain and wind could help break up the smoke, but it’s all at a wait-and-see point.
“[There was] rain in Iowa on Wednesday didn’t help the smoke at all,” Yack said.
HEALTH CONCERNS
In the meantime, however, those of use consuming oxygen are going to be forced to deal with this situation.
For those people dealing with asthmatic issues, the smoke and ash only intensify their problem.
She noted their best course of action is to stay indoors as much as possible and use central air conditioning. Depending on the severity of the asthma, this population may go to the days of the COVID-19 pandemic and wear a face mask to help filter the air they breathe.
She noted when in a vehicle, use the recirculation setting for the air conditioning system. This setting reuses air already inside the vehicle rather than pulling in outside air.
“I believe this is going to go on for a while,” Larson said. “… We are getting to the point where it will be best for those with breathing issues to stay inside.”
She noted those with issues should never be too far from their inhaler.
Keith Wojnowski, director of Environmental Health Services at the Kankakee County Health Department, said they’ve been monitoring the smoke’s effect on peoples’ health.
“We’ve checked with our local hospitals and we’re not seeing significant increases in respiratory issues,” he said.
He added that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are recommend to avoid physical activities outdoors. Everyone outside of those categories are best avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and keeping outdoor activities short.
“If you have to be outside, it’s recommended to wear an N95 mask,” he said.
Kim Biggs, spokesperson for Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, said the agency has received calls in regard to what is best for person’s health.
“We’ve got a lot of citizens who want to make sure they’re doing the right thing to protect their health,” Biggs said, noting that while no specific guidelines have been released about pets being outdoors, it’s best for pet owners to follow human guidelines with their furry friends.
DEBRIS AS FERTILIZER
For those wondering if this is unusual, it certainly is.
“Nothing to this level [have we seen in Illinois] at least in the last couple of decades,” said Biggs, who noted standards for air quality are different than they were 20 years ago.
There is a side benefit — especially where agriculture is king — to all of the matter falling to the awaiting earth.
The debris actually has a fertilization effort on the soil. In short, it’s free fertilizer.
This same debris, however, may cause homeowners to hire a window washer or require a few extra trips to a car wash.
“It will subside, it’s just a matter of when,” Larson noted.
And, she said, there is really nothing to be done.
“There is nothing we can do about it. Just protect ourselves,” she said.