Nearly 500 raging forest fires some 1,000 miles north and west of Kankakee County have darkened not only Canadian skies, but those in Midwestern regions of the United States, including Kankakee County.

Some 490 fires, many having sparked more than months ago in drought-stricken Canadian providences, are the cause of the fog-like setting hanging over skies in the eastern portion of Kankakee County.

And if Mother Nature doesn’t aid firefighting crews by dumping rainwater on these regions north of the U.S. border, sunlit summer skies here may be in short supply.

