An $11.5 million expansion is being planned for the Asbury of Kankakee senior citizens housing complex on the city’s east side.

KANKAKEE — An $11.5 million expansion is being planned for the Asbury of Kankakee senior citizens housing complex on the city’s east side, and the expansion will focus entirely on the care for those affected with dementia.

Plans to add a two-story, 33,577-square-foot addition to the property at 1975 E. Court St. were brought before the Kankakee Planning Board this week.

The addition would be built in space which is currently Asbury’s rear parking lot, which is bordered by East Oak Street.

