The $11.5 million expansion planned for the Asbury of Kankakee senior citizens housing complex on the city's east side received approval on its first reading Monday from the Kankakee City Council.

KANKAKEE — The proposed $11.5-million, 56-unit expansion for occupants dealing with the effects of dementia was unanimously approved for the Asbury of Kankakee property on the city’s eastern edge.

On Monday, the Kankakee City Council approved the conditional use permit on its first reading.

However, because the city council had only nine of the 14 members present at the meeting, the permit could not be approved on its first and second reading at the same meeting. Ten members are needed to approve an ordinance on its first and second reading at the same meeting.

