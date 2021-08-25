KANKAKEE — As COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate increased over the past month, the Kankakee County Health Department has continued its push to get individuals in the county vaccinated.
“The traction is slow, but we’re moving forward,” Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis said Tuesday at the county board’s executive committee meeting.
There were 600 new COVID cases this month for a total of 15,457 for the county. The positivity rate for Region 7, which is comprised of Kankakee and Will counties, is 7.1 percent for August. That’s up 3.3 percent from July. Kankakee County’s positivity rate is 6.2 percent which is up from 1.4 percent in July.
“We’ve increased by four times with the new cases that we have seen,” Bevis said.
On a positive note, there have been no new COVID deaths in the past month. The county has recorded 243 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 43,305 individuals have been fully vaccinated, and 85,283 have received at least one dose which is an increase of 6,200 from a month ago. The county’s vaccination rate as of Tuesday morning is 39.36 percent.
“So the pharmacies, the health department, the state health department coming into our community are continuing to get any of those individuals vaccinated that are wanting to,” Bevis said. “We had a good event over the weekend with second-dose clinics at BBCHS, Momence and then we were at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church [in Kankakee].”
The vaccination rate — a metric that represents the number of people who are totally vaccinated — for the U.S. is at 50.4 percent.
Can Kankakee County get to that mark?
“A lot of it just depends I think on politics, population, ethnicity of our county, and then a larger population that can’t get vaccinated,” Bevis said.
The goal of the nation is to get to herd immunity which is 70 percent fully vaccinated. The total vaccination number for Illinois is 50.5 percent.
“Will that help fill in the gaps of the areas?” Bevis asked. “Kankakee is not the only one that’s sitting there with lower vaccination rates. I’ve always said we’re too big to be small and too small to be big. That’s part of it. You get sucked into Chicago.”
Will it come to the point with COVID that there will be wholesale vaccine mandates?
“There’s already agencies, universities, government facilities that are starting to require it even before the full FDA approval,” Bevis said. “I would anticipate more doing or exploring that opportunity, as Moderna and J&J ultimately become approved.”
Bevis said the mandates might come from both the private and public sectors.
“But again, you have to sort of weigh what populations are you talking about?” he said. “Many agencies have many people that are vaccinated for their total, employment numbers. But many don’t, schools, nursing homes, [I’m] hearing around 50 percent, some 60, some 40, but the average is around 50 percent, so, it’s just not good.
“It’s not good numbers. If you’re trying to argue against wearing masks and stuff, we’re going to have people that are potentially exposing the vulnerable, older people that refuse to get vaccinated in the first place, or for whatever reason can’t. Then it’s just a recipe for disaster.”
With the Pfizer vaccine receiving full FDA approval on Monday, that could potentially clear an obstacle for many to get vaccinated.
“As the vaccines become approved, the argument that ‘well, it was an emergency-use authorization,’ falls out the window,” Bevis said. “Now you do have an approved [vaccine]. There is plenty of research and studies on it, and it’s not any different than the other side effects of most of other vaccines that are already out.”
